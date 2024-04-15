Amritsar, Apr 14 (PTI) The SGPC on Sunday said it will print holy 'saroops' (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib with QR code technology to list their count and other related information.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said effort will also be made to cover those holy 'saroops' which are presently available in different gurdwaras and with the 'sangat' at their homes.

A decision in this regard was taken in an executive committee meeting of the SGPC here.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dhami said the executive has taken several decisions, apart from discussing the strategy to observe upcoming centenaries related to Sikh history.

The SGPC president added that it has been ruled that the employees of SGPC and its related institutions can avail maximum foreign leave of two years in their entire service tenure.

He said a decision has also been taken to construct a big building for the Nishchay Civil Services Training Academy being run by SGPC in Chandigarh to prepare Sikh youth for Union Public Service Commission and other competitive exams.

He said this building will be constructed at the Gurdwara Sahib Bagh Shaheedan, Sector 44, Chandigarh and an initial allocation of Rs 6.5 crore has been approved for this work.

