New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A late night quarrel between two families in New Ashok Nagar area of east Delhi led to the mysterious death of a 70-year-old woman and registration of cross FIRs, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Savitri Devi, complained of health issues and was declared dead at a hospital in Noida, police said.

The quarrel occurred on the intervening night of December 30 and 31, prompting a call to the New Ashok Nagar police station. Following preliminary investigations, two cross FIRs were registered, a senior police officer said.

"Hours after the incident, Savitri Devi, complained of health issues. She was rushed by her family to a hospital in Noida, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police have taken her body into custody, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death," said the officer, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

