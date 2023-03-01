New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Power and New & Renewable Energy minister R K Singh on Wednesday launched Voluntary Star Labelling Programme for multi-door refrigerators, table- and wall-mounted fans, pedestal fans, and induction hobs.

This programme is expected to save approximately 11.2 billion units of electricity by 2030 and will enable the reduction of CO2 emission close to 9 million tonnes by 2030 and help India to transition towards low carbon sustainable growth and achieve its ambition of net zero by 2070.

The minister launched the programme at a function to celebrate the 21st Foundation Day of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in the capital.

Singh urged the BEE to play greater role for shaping India's energy transition roadmap for more initiatives and said that the BEE and EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd) have facilitated the country in achieving the goals it set for itself in terms of reduction of emissions.

"Our per capita emissions are very low compared to the world average; we are 1/3 of the world average. Despite that, we had pledged in 2015 that we will reduce our emissions intensity by 33 per cent by 2030, and we shall achieve that goal well before 2030," Singh stated.

He suggested that India should target for electrification of all MSMEs.

"We have a large number of MSMEs which use coke, oil and other fossil fuels. I want all of them to be electrified and then green the electricity. That is the best way to achieve emission reduction targets," he added.

Power secretary Alok Kumar asked the BEE to leverage social media for reaching the masses and bringing about behaviour change.

"It is a matter of pride, the efforts of BEE has achieved 50 per cent of the outcomes which India is now showcasing in front of the world. 50 per cent of India's emission intensity reduction has come from what BEE has achieved with a staff of 120 people", he added.

To enhance the impact of PAT (perform achieve trade), a programme namely DEEP (Demonstration of Energy Efficient Project) is being implemented.

While celebrating the decade of PAT, MoUs were signed by Designated Consumers (DCs).

A total of 13 energy intensive sectors, including more than 1,000 Designated Consumers, were covered during this period.

These sectors have been able to realise a total of 24 MToE (million tonne oil equivalent) energy savings during this period, which is equivalent to emission reduction of 106 MT of CO2.

Spearheading the country's initiatives on various levels, the Star-labelling programme formulated by BEE under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 now covers 34 appliances, including the four newly-added energy-efficient appliances.

The voluntary programme for these appliances will be effective from March 1, 2023.

Singh also launched the iDEEKSHA Portal.

Industrial Decarbonization and EE Knowledge-Sharing Platform, iDEEKSHA is a platform developed under the Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy (ASPIRE) Technical 1 Assistance Programme.

ASPIRE is a bilateral programme implemented by Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Government of UK in association with Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The iDEEKSHA is designed to serve as one-stop shop for all energy efficiency and decarbonisation needs of Indian energy-intensive industries.

It aims to facilitate the exchange of information, knowledge and experience and best practices related to the wide gamut of stakeholders such as industries, industrial associations, technology and service providers, and research institutions etc.

