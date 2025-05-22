Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday said it has opened five new hotels in the first half of 2025, which includes in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Yelahanka (Bengaluru), Koti (Shimla), Gaj (Punjab) and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh).

"Our expansion is a direct outcome of Radisson Hotel Group's adaptive development strategy and deep understanding of India's dynamic hospitality landscape, from industrial cities like Jamshedpur to leisure and spiritual destinations like Koti and Prayagraj," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement.

Leveraging diverse brand portfolio, the group aims to create meaningful local partnerships while delivering consistent, world-class hospitality experiences," Sharma said.

The Group is strategically expanding its footprint across destinations and among varied traveler segments - ranging from corporate travelers in tier II cities and spiritual hubs to leisure seekers exploring lesser-known destinations.

