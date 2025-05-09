New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished success to the newly appointed Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph and hoped he leads the fight for justice in the state.

Ending weeks of uncertainty over a change of guard in the Congress party in Kerala, the AICC on Thursday has gone for a complete overhaul of the leadership in the state, by replacing K Sudhakaran MP with three-time MLA Joseph.

The changes come ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state, where the Congress is seeking to return to power after a decade of LDF rule.

"Congratulations to Adv. Sunny Joseph and the new KPCC team. Wishing you success as you lead the fight for justice and progress in Kerala," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Proud of K. Sudhakaran ji - ? a fearless warrior whose leadership and service have been pillars of strength for the Congress party and the people of Kerala," he added.

Though Sudhakaran had expressed his disapproval against the moves to remove him from the KPCC post, the party high command had taken the decision to bring in a new face ahead of crucial elections in the state.

Sudhakaran has been made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), in a bid to balance the group equations in the party unit in Kerala.PTI SKC

