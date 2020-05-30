Latest News | RAI Welcomes Govt Decision to Allow Malls, Shopping Centres to Resume Operations from Jun 8

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Saturday welcomed the government's order to allow opening of malls and shopping centres from June 8, saying it is important for retailers to open up to get the economy moving forward.

RAI CEO Kumar Rajgopalan said the retailers' body has been in touch with various government officials since the lockdown.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Rs 4 Crore Penalty on Citibank for Non-Compliance With Various Regulatory Norms.

"We believe that the government is satisfied that the malls would follow the SOPs as is required," he said in a statement.

Stressing on the significance of the Home Ministry's order, he said: "It is important for malls and various retailers to open up and to get the economy moving forward".

Also Read | Indian Railways on Complaints of Mismanagement: Provided 85 Lakh Meals, 1.25 Crore Water Bottles to 52 Lakh Travellers.

Retailers and malls have to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that citizens are safe and the people working in these places are also safe, Rajgopalan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)