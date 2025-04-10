Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Rains accompanied by hailstorm and lightning were witnessed in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Taking note of the unseasonal rains and hailstorm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the affected districts to carry out relief operations with full urgency and preparedness.

The chief minister instructed district authorities to visit the affected areas, closely monitor relief efforts, and ensure immediate assistance to those impacted by the adverse weather conditions, an official statement issued here said.

He directed that a detailed assessment of crop damage be conducted and a report be submitted to the state government promptly.

This will enable the administration to initiate appropriate follow-up action and support for the affected farmers.

Parts of the state, including Lucknow, witnessed thunderstorms and heavy rains on Thursday. Several districts witnessed lightning and hailstorms also.

Further details are awaited.

