Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive rain and snow from November 8 to 10 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the meteorological station here said on Monday.

The hill state will witness dry weather on November 7, 11 and 12, it said.

Rains are likely at isolated places in the lower and mid-hills while rains or snow is likely at isolated places in the upper hills of Himachal Pradesh from November 8 to 10 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the meteorological station said.

There was no significant change in minimum temperatures in the state which remained marginally below normal at most places. Keylong was the coldest place in the state with the mercury settling at a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures, however, stayed marginally above normal. Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, Himachal Pradesh received 27.3 mm of rainfall during the post-monsoon season from October 1 to November 6 against the normal of 29 mm, a deficit of six per cent.

