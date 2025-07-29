Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana, with common capital Chandigarh also receiving showers.

According to the Met office here, Gurdaspur in Punjab received 96.7 mm of rain during the 24-hour period till 8:30 am Tuesday.

Other places in Punjab which received rains during this period included Ludhiana (20.6 mm), Patiala (22 mm), Fatehgarh Sahib (21 mm), Hoshiarpur (52 mm), Mohali (17.5 mm), Anandpur Sahib (16.5 mm) and Balachaur (80.5 mm).

Chandigarh was also hit by rains.

In Haryana, Narnaul and Rohtak were lashed by 25.6 mm and 15.4 mm rain, respectively during the past 24 hours, Ambala received 4.1 mm rain.

Gurugram received 11 mm of rain while Bawal in Rewari received 16 mm.

Temperatures dropped by a few notches after rain in the region.

