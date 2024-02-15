Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday flagged off daily bus service to Ayodhya from seven divisions of the state, including Jaipur.

He instructed officials to ensure that the pilgrims going from Rajasthan to Ayodhya are registered and all proper arrangements should be made for them.

Sharma said the department should appoint officers to ensure that arrangements are made for pilgrims in Ayodhya as well.

On January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the Rajasthan government had announced air and bus services would be started from the state to Ayodhya.

Sharma said that Lord Ram is the centre of faith of crores of Indians. Today, Ayodhya has become a major cultural centre of the world.

The daily roadways bus service to Ayodhya from seven divisions of the state, including Jaipur, was flagged off today.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, MP CP Joshi, departmental officials, and the general public were present.

