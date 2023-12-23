Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday reviewed preparations for the 58th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, scheduled for January 5-7.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the conference in Jaipur. Directors general of police and senior officers of various states and senior central government officials will also take part.

The chief minister said Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Development Authority officials should ensure the city's cleanliness for the event's successful organisation.

He also asked the officials to maintain tight security and said negligence of any kind will not be tolerated.

Sharma directed senior officials to coordinate with the departments concerned.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Sanjay Agarwal said 10 committees have been formed for the conference on the country's internal and external security.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and top officials of various departments were present during the meeting at the Chief Minister's Office.

