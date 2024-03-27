Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 27 (PTI) A former Army officer was arrested on Wednesday on charges of causing disturbance to public peace after he, along with his associates, allegedly barged into Moti Mahal at Taragarh Palace in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said.

A police officer said that Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada (retd) and his three associates were arrested under IPC Section 151 as a "preventive" measure.

However, the four accused were granted bail in the evening, Bundi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uma Sharma said.

The police action came on a complaint by members of the trust that manages the Taragarh Palace.

Later, an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station against Hada and his three aides including Pravindra Singh under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 455 (house trespass), among others, the ASP said, adding police have began investigation in the case.

The four persons, including Hada, were produced before the court in the evening that granted them bail, she added.

Meanwhile, Hada, while speaking to media in court premises after bail, alleged that Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of Alwar was engaged in operating illegal trust and he illegally occupied the Taragarh Palace while he (Hada) was serving in the army.

The former Army officer said that the Taragarh Palace (Bundi royal property) is a heritage property and it should be used for public and religious activities.

