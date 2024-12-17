Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught red handed the superintendent engineer of Dungarpur Water Supply Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, an official said.

Bureau Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said a parson had lodged a complaint with the bureau against Superintendent Engineer Anil Kathwaha for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of passing the outstanding bills of about Rs 2.5 crore for the works done under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

After verification of the complaint, a team on Tuesday arrested caught Kathwaha red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, he said.

The accused superintendent engineer had collected Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant during the verification of the complaint. A case has been registered against him and a probe is underway, Meharda said.

