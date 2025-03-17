Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Issues related to promotion, salary, and leave were discussed in a meeting of the Home Department on Monday, days after several Rajasthan police personnel in various districts refrained from celebrating Police Holi on March 15.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) (Home) Anand Kumar said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took serious note of the matter and directed officials to take appropriate action regarding the grievances of police personnel.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post Activates Application Status Link for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Status.

He said the chief minister instructed officials to find a permanent solution to the long-pending issues.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, ACS Home, ACS Finance, Director General of Police (DGP), and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Kumar said some service-related demands of policemen have been pending for the last five to six years, including promotion, salary revisions, and leave policies.

He said these matters will be examined at the department level in the near future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)