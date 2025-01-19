Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) A statewide campaign against cyber harassment and bullying was launched here on Sunday.

The campaign, launched by WHT NOW organisation, focuses on raising awareness about the threats of online abuse while offering assistance through its Helpline Number +91 9019115115.

The helpline will provide guidance, resources, and timely intervention to address cyber abuse effectively for the citizens of Rajasthan, Neeti Goel, founder of the organisation said.

She said that cyber harassment and bullying should not be ignored.

"These issues demand urgent attention from policy makers, educators, law enforcement, and the public," she added.

