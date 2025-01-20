Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) An FIR was registered against independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati in Rajasthan's Barmer for allegedly "obstructing" renewable energy projects and threatening officials involved, police said on Monday.

Police lodged the case on instructions of Barmer SP Narendra Kumar Meena. The development follows a recent letter written by the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

In the letter, the NSEFI, an umbrella organisation representing renewable energy companies, alleged that Sheo MLA Bhati was creating obstacles, due to which renewable energy projects with an investment of Rs 8,500 crore have been stalled.

Bhati has supported protests by farmers in Sheo who are demanding better compensation for land acquired by energy companies for solar and wind projects.

The MLA said he has not obstructed any project in the area. "I am fighting for the rights of farmers in my assembly area. Destruction in the name of development is not acceptable. There should be development, but the farmers and the deprived should also get their rights," he told reporters.

He said he would soon approach the court and also raise the issue in the assembly.

Additional SP Jasa Ram Bose said, "A case was registered against the MLA on January 19 for obstructing work and threatening the employees and officials of a renewable power project. A protest has been going on in the area demanding compensation for farmers' land."

As per instructions by the SP, the matter will be investigated by the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department as the matter pertains to an MLA.

