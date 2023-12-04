Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) A day after facing defeat in the Rajasthan assembly elections, former BJP state president Satish Poonia on Monday said he would no more be able to serve the people of Amber and give his time for the constituency.

In a setback to the BJP, Poonia,the party MLA from Amber and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, lost the seat to Congress candidate Prashant Sharma by a margin of 9,092 votes in the results declared by the Election Commission on Sunday.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

“I agree that victory and defeat in elections are two sides of a coin, but this defeat from Amber is like a shock to me,” he said in a social media post.

“We had dreamt that we would together honour the workers through the new government and by doing the best work for the public, we would make it an ideal assembly constituency, but this did not happen," Poonia added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

"Due to circumstances, I am forced to decide that in the future, I will not work for the people of Amber and I will not be able to give time to the workers and the people here. I will also inform the party leadership about my decision and request them to appoint better qualified persons to solve the problems here,” the BJP leader said.

Poonia said he has not been able to give full time to his family for a long time due to engagements in the party organisation.

“Now I will spend some time in completing my family work, may God give me strength,” he added in the post.

When contacted, Poonia said he was not retiring from politics but he now wanted to dedicate some time to his family.

RSS-backed Poonia was the BJP state president from September 2019 and was removed from the position in March this year. He was later appointed as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly.

Poonia is known for his organisational skills within the party circles and has served as the state general secretary of the BJP four times.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)