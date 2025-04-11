Latest News | Rajasthan: Road Rage over Parking Claims Life of Mechanic in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 11 (PTI) Road rage claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and left one other person seriously injured after a group of about five people attacked them over a parking issue at Ahinsa Circle in Kota city on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Surendra Yadav (35), was a mechanic who worked at a workshop at Ahinsa Circle. The injured was identified as Ishtiyak Ahmed, owner of the workshop.

Police said the incident took place after an argument broke out between them and the group over parking their car outside the workshop at around 9 pm.

When the argument escalated, the group allegedly attacked Yadav with sharp weapons. When the workshop owner attempted to intervene, the assailants also attacked him with iron rods and left him injured with a leg fracture.

The attackers fled the spot after the crime, whereas Yadav and Ishtiyak were rushed to New Medical College Hospital, where Yadav was declared dead.

The workshop owner is receiving treatment for his injuries, the police said.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased held a dharna outside the hospital and refused a post-mortem, demanding compensation and a government job for his wife.

However, when senior administrative officials and police assured the family of speedy action against the accused and compensation as per norms, the kin relented.

An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway, Ramesh Kavia, circle inspector at Mahaveer Nagar police station, said.

