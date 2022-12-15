Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) The facility of payment for tickets through digital platforms has been started from Thursday in all Rajasthan Roadways buses.

Nathmal Didel, Managing Director, Rajasthan Roadways, said in order to provide digital payment facilities to the passengers in the first phase, QR codes of digital platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Bhim UPI and all banks has been installed in all the buses of the Roadways.

He said after successful payment, the ticket will automatically be printed and received from the ETIM machine available with the operator.

Didel said the facility of payment by debit card / credit card will be started in the second phase by the end of March 2023.

