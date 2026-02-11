NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11: Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, has further strengthened its advanced cardiac care services with the introduction of robotic-assisted, beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG) using the 4th generation da Vinci Robotic Surgical System. With this development, Kauvery Hospital now offers this advanced minimally invasive cardiac surgery service as part of its comprehensive heart care programme, reinforcing its commitment to precision-driven and patient-centric treatment.

The integration of robotic technology into coronary bypass surgery enables surgeons to perform complex procedures through small keyhole incisions without stopping the heart. This approach avoids the use of a heart-lung machine and reduces surgical trauma, making it a preferred option for selected patients with coronary artery disease.

The robotic cardiac surgery programme at Kauvery Hospital is led by Dr. Arunkumar Krishnasamy, Robotic Cardiac Surgeon and Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgery, supported by a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr Nedumaran, Senior Cardiac Anesthesiologist, Dr Mahadevan Senior Consultant Cardiac Anesthesiologist, Dr Ashwin Venkatesh Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr Suganya Chandran Associate Consultant-CTVS, perfusionists, and critical care specialists at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet.

The 4th generation da Vinci Robotic Surgical System offers several proven technical and clinical advantages. It provides high-definition, three-dimensional magnified vision, enhanced instrument dexterity with wristed movements, and tremor filtration for superior stability. These features support precise suturing, controlled tissue handling, and improved access to deep and narrow areas of the chest.

Multiple international clinical studies and registry data have demonstrated that robotic-assisted off-pump CABG is associated with significant patient benefits when compared to conventional open-heart surgery. These include:

- 40-60% reduction in surgical incision size- Up to 50% lower blood loss and transfusion rates- 30-40% reduction in postoperative pain scores- Shorter ICU stay and overall hospital stay - Earlier mobilisation and return to normal activities- Reduced risk of wound-related complications and infections- Improved cosmetic outcomes

Patients undergoing robotic coronary bypass surgery are also shown to have faster pulmonary recovery, lower risk of atrial fibrillation, and improved overall postoperative quality of life, particularly among younger and active individuals across age groups.

While robotic coronary bypass surgery is currently available at only a limited number of centres in Tamil Nadu, the introduction of this programme at Kauvery Hospital marks an important expansion of advanced cardiac surgical services within the Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

Speaking on the same, Dr. Arunkumar Krishnasamy, Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon said, "Robotic technology allows us to deliver coronary bypass surgery through a minimally invasive approach while maintaining the highest standards of surgical precision and safety. This programme enables us to offer selected patients faster recovery, reduced discomfort, and excellent long-term outcomes."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospitals, said, "Introducing robotic cardiac surgery at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet reflects our commitment to continuously upgrading our clinical capabilities. By adopting advanced technologies, we aim to provide our patients with globally benchmarked treatment options and superior clinical outcomes."

With this initiative, Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet further strengthens its position as a leading centre for advanced heart care, offering patients access to cutting-edge surgical solutions for complex cardiac surgical conditions.

