Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 2 (PTI) The Bundi Mahostav here came to a close on Saturday after a three-day extravaganza that showcased the local heritage and culture, attracting tourists in large numbers, officials said.

Jointly organised by the state tourism department and the Bundi district administration at the Police Parade Ground, the festival commenced on Thursday morning with prayers to Lord Ganesha at Garh Ki Padas temple, the officials said.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

"A large number of foreign and domestic tourists reached Bundi on the first day and they enjoyed and participated enthusiastically in all the events of the festival held for three days, however some of the events like Shobha Yatra (grand procession) were dropped this time due to restrictions by the election commission," Prem Shankar Saini, assistant tourist officer, Bundi said on Saturday.

Aimed at attracting foreign and domestic tourists to Bundi, the annual festival hosted cultural evenings for three days in which various folk artistes took part.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: Know How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on ECI Website.

The opening day saw folk dancer Gangadevi from Pali performing the Terahtali dance while Yusuf Khan from Alwar instilled enthusiasm with Bhapang Vadan and folk artiste Prabhu Lal Meena from Jaipur enthralled the audience with tribal Ghera Pad Dangal and folk songs.

Earlier in the evening, people lit earthen lamps as part of 'deep daan' at Naval Sagar Lake.

On the festival's second day, Bundi collector Ravindra Goswami enthralled the audience by singing hymns on Friday evening, the officials said.

The second day also saw a special event 'Maanmanuhar' in which local cuisine Katt–Bhapla was served to foreign tourists residing at Sukh Mahal palace on bank of Jait Sagar lake. Earlier, on the occasion, the host extended warm welcome to the foreign guests by tying turban over their heads.

Kota's popular artistes, including Pankaj Sisodia, Sunil Jangid, Vijay Singh Solanki and others played with colour on their canvas on the second day of the festival. Their paintings were exhibited in the Art Gallery on the concluding day of Bundi Mahotsav.

The folk artistes entertained the foreign guests with various folk dances of Rajasthan, including the Kacch Ghodi Nrataya.

On concluding day of the festival, various cultural programmes were organised in Bundi and Keshoraipatan. A grand procession was also scheduled to march through the town to Keshav Ghat on Saturday afternoon followed by 'deep daan' in the Chambal River in the evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)