Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Rajasthan has set a target of providing Rs 6,000 crore of interest free crop loans to farmers during rabi season, Cooperative Minister Udailal Anjana said.

The process of loan disbursal has started since Tuesday, Anjana said.

The minister said district-wise loan amount disbursal has been fixed for rabi season and Central Cooperative Bank, Jaipur will disburse the maximum crop loan of Rs 430 crore.

Central cooperative banks of Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Sikar and Sriganganagar will disburse loans worth Rs 300 crore each.

Cooperative banks of other districts will also disburse loan for rabi season as per the target, he said.

