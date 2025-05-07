Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Rajasthan will witness a spell of rain and storms for the next three to four days, the Met office said on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in the southern, eastern and western parts of the state for the next three to four days, with wind speed reaching up to 50 km per hour, the forecast reads.

May 12 onwards, the temperature is likely to increase by three to five degrees Celsius. However, in a welcome respite, the state will not witness any heatwave for the next five to six days.

Western disturbance remains over western parts of Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding areas in the form of a circulation system.

As a result, strong thunderstorms are expected in parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions. Heavy rains, with a wind speed of 50-60 km per hour, are also likely to occur.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions today.

