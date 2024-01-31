Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Two labourers died of suffocation on Wednesday after they got trapped in a pit on a company premises in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, police said.

The incident took place when the workers were digging a 10-foot deep pit for a safety the tank on the premises of the Prayag Polymers Private Limited Company in Bhiwadi industrial area of Phulbagh, they said.

Due to sudden collapse of the soil, the duo got buried in the pit and died due to suffocation, the police said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared both of them dead, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramkishan and Vandana -- both aged 25 and residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The bodies were handed over to the duo's relatives after post-mortem, the police said, adding that a case has been lodged and investigation is underway.

