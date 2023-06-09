Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri is experiencing a boom in apricot farming, with an annual yield touching 2,500 metric tonnes of fruit from 511 hectares under apricot production, officials said.

The border district is also experiencing an increasing trend among progressive farmers opting for apricot production.

"At present, 511 hectares of area is under the apricot production in the district bearing an annual production of 2,500 metric tonnes of fruits," Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO), Rajouri, Madan Lal told PTI.

He further said that several progressive farmers are opting for apricot production.

"Apricot is an important fruit crop of the intermediate region of Jammu Division. In Rajouri, it was grown traditionally with old local varieties but with the introduction of quality plant material and with proper guidance by the department of horticulture Rajouri, the production and quality of apricot fruit has increased in manifolds," Lal said.

Qumar Rubani -- a resident of Aitti, Rajouri -- has set an example of becoming a successful orchardist by planting 250 apricot plants during the year 2016-2017, producing approximately more than 1.5 metric tonnes of fruit every year.

"During the year 2021-22, he has earned more than Rs 5 lakh from his orchard," the CHO said.

Horticulture Development Officer (HDO) Shafqat Khan further explained that apricot farming has contributed to the upliftment of the socio-economic status of the farming community and played a vital role in the eradication of unemployment in certain pockets.

"This crop matures earlier than all other fruits produced in Rajouri, thus, providing better income to the farmers.

"There is immense potential of the horticulture and allied sectors in Rajouri and farmers need to embrace and benefit from the government schemes available to them," Khan said.

