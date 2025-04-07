Rajouri/Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Two teenagers on a motorcycle were killed after allegedly being hit by a private car in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district late on Sunday, officials said.

Azhar Shah (19) and Toyab Raza (18) of Saim Semat village were hit by the speeding car at Fatehpur on the Rajouri-Thanamandi Road, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata-Varanasi Expressway Update: Work Begins on INR 35,000 Crore Project; Know Route, Speed Limit and Other Details.

The teenagers were taken to Government Medical College, Rajouri, where they were declared brought dead.

The driver of the car fled the spot after the accident and a hunt is on to arrest him, the officials said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)