Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A man, arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl of the Scheduled Caste community, opened fire at the police on Thursday, officials said.

The accused, Manjar Khan, was injured in the leg after the police fired in retaliation, they said.

Circle Officer Amit Kumar said that a woman had filed a complaint at Pipri police station on Wednesday evening alleging that her Khan had raped her granddaughter.

She said that her granddaughter went missing on Wednesday. While she was searching for her, she heard someone crying from a house. When she knocked on the door, Khan opened it and fled, the woman said in her complaint.

The complainant said that she found her granddaughter naked. Following this, she approached the police.

The circle officer said that the police registered a case and arrested the accused. They took Khan to a place in the forest of Khadpathar to recover the survivor's clothes.

While returning, Khan snatched the rifle of a constable and opened fire at the police. In retaliation, police fired and he was shot in the leg, the CO said.

He was arrested and admitted to the Community Health Centre in Myorpur for treatment. Further investigation is underway, the CO added.

