Ahmedabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and Starburst Aerospace of France on Monday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance aerospace, defence, and homeland security innovation.

The MoU includes the creation of a venture capital fund of 100 million euros for aerospace, defence and security technology and provides export promotion support for Indian start-ups to explore international markets, the RRU said in a release.

The partnership between Starburst and RRU is a reflection of the progress in the India-France Strategic Partnership in defence and space, it said.

The strategic alliance between RRU, Starburst, and Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA), a not-for-profit company set up by RRU, is aimed at fostering innovation and driving advancements in the aerospace, defence and homeland security sectors, the RRU said.

RRU and Starburst will work together to advance a vibrant security and defence ecosystem in India, facilitating enterprise creation and nurturing the rapid growth of innovative start-ups in the region, it said.

Vice-Chancellor, RRU, Bimal Patel expressed optimism regarding the partnership's transformative potential towards innovation and self-reliance across defence, homeland security, and related technological domains, stated the release.

RRU provides education and training in the areas of national security, defence, policing, and allied fields. The university offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs related to security and defence studies.

Starburst Aerospace helps stakeholders innovate, navigate and invest in the dynamic aerospace and defence industry. Its flagship accelerator programme helps start-ups scale their business in aviation, space, and defence sectors with access to corporate representatives, government stakeholders, and private venture investors.

