New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) RattanIndia Power on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 632.67 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

It had clocked Rs 517.60 crore net loss in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 884.77 crore from Rs 717.27 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses stood at Rs 1,516.36 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 1,234.87 crore a year ago.

