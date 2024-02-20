New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on Tuesday said it will develop a premium housing project at Bandra in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Raymond Ltd informed that the company has launched its first project outside Thane through a joint development agreement (JDA) with a land owning entity.

The project named 'The Address by GS, Bandra' is spread over an area of 2.74 acres.

"This project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over Rs 2,000 crore," Raymond said.

Raymond is into textiles, apparel, denim, consumer care, engineering and real estate businesses.

