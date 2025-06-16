New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Monday approved the extension of the term of Sandeep Batra as executive director (ED) of ICICI Bank for two years.

RBI has, vide its letter dated June 16, 2025, approved the re-appointment of Batra as ED of the bank from December 23, 2025, to December 22, 2027, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The approval of the shareholders for the re-appointment will be sought in due course of time, it said.

Batra has been responsible for Corporate Centre since July 2018. He is responsible for Corporate Communications, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Customer Service & Secretarial Groups.

He is also administratively responsible for risk function, internal audit and compliance groups, as per the ICICI Bank annual report for FY24.

