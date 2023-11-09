New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) ICICI Bank on Thursday said ICICI Securities will be its wholly owned subsidiary following the approval of the Reserve Bank of India.

The ICICI Bank on June 29 had approved a proposal to delist ICICI Securities and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank after delisting.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

The bank has received approval from the RBI for making ICICI Securities a wholly owned subsidiary, subject to certain conditions, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"Certain other statutory/regulatory approval(s), as required under applicable laws, are awaited," it said.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

ICICI Securities, promoted by ICICI Bank, is the country's leading retail-led equity franchise, distributor of financial products and investment bank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)