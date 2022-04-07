Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) RBI on Thursday imposed several restrictions on Bengaluru-based Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita, including a withdrawal cap of Rs 5,000 per account, following a deteroriation in the lender's financial position.

The directions shall remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on April 7, 2022, and are subject to review, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Launched in India at Rs 29,999; First Sale on April 11, 2022.

The co-operative bank cannot, without prior approval from RBI, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability and accept fresh deposits, among other restrictions.

"In particular, a sum not exceeding Rs 5,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn," the central bank said.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India Price Tipped Online, Xiaomi 12X & Xiaomi 12X Pro Likely To Come With Dimensity Chipsets.

It further said the issue of directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of the banking license by RBI.

"The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves," the central bank said.

The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)