Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) as a member.

The central bank joined the NGFS on April 23, 2021. Green finance assumed significance in the context of climate change.

Launched at the Paris One Planet Summit on December 12, 2017, the NGFS is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to share best practices and contribute to the development of environment and climate risk management in the financial sector, while mobilising mainstream finance to support the transition towards a sustainable economy.

The RBI said it expects to benefit from the membership of NGFS by learning from and contributing to global efforts on green finance, which has assumed significance in the context of climate change.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)