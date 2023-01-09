Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday notified the revised list of accredited credit rating agencies for the purpose of assigning risk weight to assets for capital adequacy purposes by the banks.

On a review, banks are advised to use the ratings of the following domestic credit rating agencies for risk weighting their claims for capital adequacy purposes, including Acuite Ratings & Research Limited (Acuite), Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE); CRISIL Ratings Limited and ICRA Limited, RBI said in a notification.

Also Read | Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in Greater Noida, Will Explore Futuristic Green Tech.

The other two rating agencies are India Ratings and Research Private Limited (India Ratings); and INFOMERICS Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd.

In last October, RBI dropped Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited from the list of accredited rating agencies.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Latest AICPI Figure Released, Here's What It Means For DA Hike in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)