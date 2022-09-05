New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Realty portal Magicbricks on Monday said it has started a new service to facilitate direct interactions between property owners with potential customers looking to buy or rent properties.

The company said in a statement that the new premium service "MB Prime" already has over 1,00,000 subscribers pan-India.

The new service provides exclusive access and tools for property seekers to find their dream property within a quick timeline, enables direct contact with property owners, facilitates support from a relationship manager and remote visits to properties through virtual tours, it added.

Earlier, Magicbricks had started over 15 property related services, including home loans, property valuation and expert advice, amongst others.

Magicbricks said it has monthly traffic exceeding 2 crore and an active base of over 15 lakh property listings.

The portal is owned by Magicbricks Realty Services, which is a subsidiary of Times Internet -- the digital arm of the Times of India Group.

Magicbricks is one of the leading real estate classified platforms in the country. It competes mainly with Housing.com and 99acres.com.

