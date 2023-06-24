New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd will provide finance of Rs 3,045 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to develop Phase-II project in Bengaluru.

REC approved a proposal in this regard at a board meeting held on Saturday, a company statement said.

Phase-II project comprises extension of two corridors of Phase-I and establishing 2 new lines from RV Road to Bommasandra and Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

The project will enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the city.

With completion of Phase-II (72.09 km), the combined network of Bangalore Metro will be 114.39 km, with 101 stations.

REC is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

