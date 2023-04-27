Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Medical emergency response platform RED.Health on Thursday said it has recently expanded its offerings to launch air ambulance services.

A press release from the city-based company said the RED.Health Air Ambulance is now available to provide state-of-the-art medical emergency services with robust technology across over 550 cities in India.

Also Read | Relief From Irritating Calls! TRAI Introduces New Changes Regarding Spam Calls and SMS From May 1.

RED.Health aims to integrate an extremely fragmented market of air ambulance into one platform to streamline cost variations and enable a committed team that can evacuate a patient safely through clinical expertise, it said.

RED.Health has a fleet of eight specialised aircraft that can evacuate patients from any terrain or geography of the nation timely and efficiently. RED Air Guardian not only enables air transfer for medical emergencies; but also ensures surface transport to and from the airport.

Also Read | RBI Looking at Business Models of Banks More Closely, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, RED.Health said, "At RED.Health we take pride in reaching the patient in just 15 minutes. Taking a step forward, we are now equipped to save more and more lives in parts of the country where specialised or robust medical facilities are unavailable. Our Air Ambulance service can assist patients who need to be transferred long distance in case of emergency to a specialised medical facility."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)