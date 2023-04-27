Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Urging private sectors to invest in developing the tourism infrastructure in the country, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism And Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the government will facilitate opportunities in various states through policies.

"Without your involvement and investments Indian tourism cannot improve, for this we are organising the Global Tourism Summit, which aims to improve the sector. Through this we will create healthy competition between states to attract investment for development of tourism infrastructure," the minister said while addressing a roadshow promoting the first Global Tourism Investors' Summit.

Also Read | Relief From Irritating Calls! TRAI Introduces New Changes Regarding Spam Calls and SMS From May 1.

Under the aegis of G20 presidency, the Ministry of Tourism is organising a 3-day Global Tourism Investors' Summit beginning May 17 in New Delhi supported by CII and Investment India.

The primary goal of the upcoming Global Tourism Investors Summit is to highlight India's Travel and Tourism Sector as an 'Ideal Investment Destination' and give investors as well as the central and state governments a unified forum to explore investment opportunities.

Also Read | RBI Looking at Business Models of Banks More Closely, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The participating states will have the opportunity to showcase strengths and unique offerings in terms of investible ready projects in the states to attract investments for tourism infrastructure, Reddy said.

The minister said the ongoing G20 meetings, taking place in 56 cities spread across the country, has boosted tourists' interests.

These 56 cities were also developed as tourism destinations by building the required infrastructure and amenities, he stated.

"As there are international delegates attending the G20 meetings, therefore we have decided to develop the 56 cities as tourism destinations by building and repairing monuments, the tourist infrastructure and amenities. For this purpose we took support from state governments, also onboarded ministries concerned, NGOs and various departments," he added.

He said, considering the plethora of experiences the Indian tourism industry offers, including wellness, adventure, eco-tourism, rural tourism, spiritual among others, private investment, particularly in hotels and other tourism-related infrastructure, is critical, he added.

Further, the minister said that after the pandemic the domestic tourism has become very strong and there is a steady increase of overseas visitors.

"We are already witnessing a rise in foreign tourists to the country. By the end of this financial year, we expect the overseas tourist footfalls to cross the 2019 inbound visitor footfall levels," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)