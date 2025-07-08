Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI) Technology solutions provider Redington Ltd has signed a Revenue Acceleration Pilot (REAP) contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that allows it to extend the benefit it receives from AWS to other partners in its network.

The REAP programme has been designed to help high-potential partners of Amazon Web Services Partner Network to tap into the combined technical expertise and strengths of both AWS and Redington. By leveraging shared resources, funding and strategic support, this programme empowers partners to drive impactful business outcomes for their customers.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Following this collaboration, city-based Redington India in a statement said it can support and empower partners through developing customised go-to-market strategies for customer segments and providing partners with the necessary resources, technical guidance, training and marketing assistance to accelerate cloud transformation.

The programme facilitates partner-led initiatives for business development, fostering growth and innovation.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Commenting on the occasion, Redington Ltd Executive Vice President Sridhar S said, "At Redington, we are commited to driving cloud adoption at scale by empowering our partners with the right resources, expertise and strategic support..."

"Through strategic investments in upskilling, go-to-market capabilities and cloud transformation, we are cultivating an ecosystem that enables partners to scale," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)