Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) An 11-day refresher course for priests commenced at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said experts from well-renowned institutions of Central Sanskrit University in Delhi and Varanasi in collaboration with Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli, Kathua will impart ritualistic skill training to the participants.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

As part of the course, 31 priests will be trained in two batches with a focus on specific rituals, mantras and practices that a pujari needs to master, it said.

The training is part of the board's pursuit to upgrade and sharpen priests' knowledge of religious practices and rituals, it added.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

The course was inaugurated by Murli Manohar, Vice Chancellor of Delhi-based Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit University, in the presence of Bhawan Sub-Divisional Magistrate Umesh Sharma and the shrine's head priest.

SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg said such refresher courses foster a culture of continuous learning and will be helpful in enhancing the skills of priests and their intellectual development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)