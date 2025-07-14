New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Reliance Industries' FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has launched its soft drinks brand Campa Cola in Nepal, according to a statement on Monday.

RCPL has partnered with Nepal's conglomerate Chaudhary Group (CG) for the roll out of Campa in the Himalayan country, a joint statement said.

"The launch marks RCPL's entry in Nepal and further reaffirms the company's long-term commitment to the country," it said.

It will get help from Chaudhary Group in manufacturing and distribution in the food & beverages sector to ensure local supply and a smooth roll out of Campa products across Nepal, it added.

Chaudhary Group is Nepal's largest and leading business conglomerate, operating more than 200 companies and 260 brands in the global market. It owns Wai Wai, the popular brand of instant noodles, sold in India and other countries.

The Campa portfolio in Nepal will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, Campa Energy Gold Boost and Campa Energy Berry Kick.

Campa, a brand acquired by Reliance in 2022 and reintroduced in 2023, is emerging as a strong player in the Indian soft drink industry today.

Besides India, RCPL has already launched Campa in some markets of the Middle East countries such as UAE, Oman and Bahrain.

"We are investing for the long term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We are delighted to come together with our esteemed partner today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across Nepal," RCPL Executive Director Ketan Mody said.

Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chaudhary Group, said: "We are confident that Campa will resonate strongly with local consumers who appreciate distinctive beverage options. This strategic alliance not only expands our beverage portfolio but also reinforces our position as a key player in the region's competitive beverage market."

Chaudhary Group has a presence in sectors such as food and beverages, financial services, education, infrastructure, automobile, information and technology, real estate, and hospitality.

