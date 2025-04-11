New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Campa, the beverage brand owned by Reliance, on Friday said it has roped in actor Ram Charan as its new Brand Ambassador.

With this partnership, the brand is launching a new marketing campaign 'Campa Wali Zidd', which will make its debut during the IPL season, reaching millions of viewers across television, connected TV, and mobile platforms.

"With a high-impact rollout, the campaign will amplify the message of perseverance and determination to a wide audience, inspiring viewers to pursue their goals with unshakable resolve," it said.

Campa is owned by Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance Group.

*** Parliamentary committee reviews govt schemes implementation on field * A parliamentary committee on Friday undertook a field visit focused on reviewing the implementation of PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, an official statement said.

Chaired by Sanjay Jaiswal, Member of Parliament, undertook a field visit to the Sunmaster Agrivoltaics Plant at Issapur, Najafgarh, Delhi.

The visit was organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW).

The visit offered an on-ground perspective of agrivoltaics technology, which allows dual use of land for both solar energy generation and agricultural cultivation - maximising land productivity and supporting farmer income.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)