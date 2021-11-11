New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Reliance Home Finance on Thursday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 284.49 crore for the quarter ending September.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 574.40 crore in quarter ended in September 30, 2020.

Total income during the July-September quarter of 2021-22 was down by 73 per cent to Rs 70.76 crore, as against Rs 259.11 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Reliance Home Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's independent auditor Tambi & Jaipurkar, in its review report said that the company has defaulted on the payment of borrowing obligations amounting to Rs 8,607.16 crore as of September 30, 2021 and its asset cover has also fallen below 100 per cent of outstanding debentures to Rs 5,967 crore.

The company's ability to meet its obligation is dependent on material uncertain events including restructuring of loan portfolio, implementation of resolution plan by inter creditor agreement for the resolution of its debt under the ICA and revival of housing finance. The financial results of the company have been prepared by the management on a going concern basis.

"Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter," the auditor said.

The company said it has cash on hand of about Rs 2,220 crore in the form of investment in liquid mutual fund and fixed deposits. However, there is delay in debt servicing on the back of a November 2019 order passed by Delhi High Court, which bars the company from disposing off its assets.

"The company is engaged with its lenders for arriving at the debt resolution plan. In this regard, certain lenders of the company have entered into an Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA)...The ICA lenders have evaluated, voted upon and selected Authum Investment & Infrastructure as the final bidder on June 19, 2021," it said.

In view of the resolution process being in the final stages, the accounts of the company have been prepared on going concern basis, it added.

