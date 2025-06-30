Thane, June 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has written to Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde urging a revision of the proposed names for stations under three Metro lines in Thane and Bhayandar regions.

Sarnaik emphasised the importance of preserving local heritage, village identity, and the cultural ethos of the fishermen and tribal communities in the Thane and Mira-Bhayandar regions, a release stated.

He alleged that MMRDA officials decided on names of stations under Metro 4, metro 9, and Metro 10 lines without consulting local residents and even incorporated the names of real estate projects developed by private builders.

Sarnaik also suggested that the Dongri car shed be named after the ancient Velankanni Devi Temple, while the Mogharpada car shed be named after Kaparadev, a revered local deity.

