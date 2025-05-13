Noida, May 13 (PTI) Japanese company Renesas will work on designing three nanometer chips, the world's smallest semiconductor, at its new facility in Noida, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

After inaugurating new semiconductor design centres of Renesas in Noida and Bengaluru, Vaishnaw said this is the first time a three nanometer chip will be designed in India.

"Today, we started the new semiconductor design centre of Renesa. The key point about this centre is, for the first time in our country, three nanometer chips, which are the most advanced, will be designed here in India end-to-end," Vaishnaw said.

Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata, who joined the event virtually, announced that the company has grown 10 times in India to date and plans to grow the total workforce in the country to 1,000 by the end of 2025.

Vaishnaw asked Renesas to grow the India facility by 10 times.

Renesas during the inaugural event signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and exchanged two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) under the MeitY Chips to Startup (C2S) programme.

The MoUs focus on supporting local startups by enabling them to drive technological advancement and promote local manufacturing in alignment with the Make in India initiative.

The MoU will also focus on enhancing industry-academia collaboration by fostering an innovative, product-focused mindset among students.

