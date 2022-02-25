New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Friday said research to use plastic waste in steel making is being done by various companies.

Singh also emphasised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating wealth from waste.

He was speaking during a two-day Conference of Ministers of Mines and Industries from States.

Reiterating the importance of effective rehabilitation and resettlement, he said only those companies that can leverage social capital positively and are ready to give back to the local population will be able to gain in the long run.

Similarly, India can thrive only if a level-playing field is available for all players in the sector. A policy to encourage the secondary steel players is necessary to give direction to this vision.

Deliberations on the issues pertaining to mining, specific to steel sector, were conducted on the issues put forth by central and state governments leading to fruitful discussions that were welcomed by participating delegates, the steel ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting the issues related to mining and steel making, officials from the Ministry of Steel mentioned the policy support that is being extended by the Centre.

They also detailed the support required from state governments to facilitate business. HRS hrs

