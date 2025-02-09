Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) Hundreds of people formed a human chain at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai on Sunday alleging official inaction in removing the encroachment by religious structures on landslide-prone hill slopes.

Organisers of the protest claimed 30 religious structures have come up on the Belapur hill slopes over the years.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 9, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

They claimed the Maharashtra government agency, CIDCO, had termed these structures illegal and served demolition notices, but no action was taken.

Demonstrators held placards and banners claiming that these structures posed a threat to the environment and green cover.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)