New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Public Works Department officials have been found illegally occupying the property of Maulana Azad Medical College, a statement said Thursday.

"It has come to the notice that in Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) premises, PWD officials, retired officials and contractors are occupying the space and quarters unauthorizedly, and even the contractors are running their workshop to serve the works outside the campus," an order issued by the PWD department read.

It added, that all the concerned PWD officers are hereby directed to find the facts and list out all such cases for immediate action to get the spaces vacated.

The concerned chief engineers and superintendent engineer have been directed to take immediate stock of the situation and submit the status report within seven days.

