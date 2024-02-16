Bareilly (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Son of a retired sub-inspector shot himself dead here, a police official said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said that Sonu (30), son of retired sub-inspector Prem Prakash shot himself on Thursday night at his residence in Tirupati Vihar Colony under Subhash Nagar police station area. He died on the spot itself.

Bhati said that Sonu's elder brother Yogendra is also posted in the police department. The family had finalised Sonu's marriage.

The SP (city) said that the family refused to say anything on the matter.

He added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

